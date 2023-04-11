Ellis Investment Partners LLC Purchases 245 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth $112,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth $135,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

XHB stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.93. 1,277,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,039,456. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.87. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.