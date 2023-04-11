Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $625,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 34.4% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 895,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJT stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.20. 25,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,204. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.86. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $124.70.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.