Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Latigo Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,959,000. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,225. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $248.99.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

