Ellis Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.28. 1,409,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,105,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

