Ellis Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,224 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,027 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,051,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,952,000 after acquiring an additional 246,210 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,783,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,928,000 after acquiring an additional 307,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,561,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,045,000 after acquiring an additional 741,436 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,129,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,300,000 after buying an additional 75,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,634,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,591,047. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $73.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

