Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Has $5.49 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 109.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,625 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 3.5% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 89.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,898 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 100.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,262,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,400 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $95,568,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 197.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,081,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,150 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,711 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.58.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:USB traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $35.63. 4,673,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,761,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average is $43.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $53.88.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.