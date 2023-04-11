Echo Wealth Management LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Echo Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.67. The stock had a trading volume of 632,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,947. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $214.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.80.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

