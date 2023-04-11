Echo Wealth Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Echo Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.07. 82,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,758. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.89 and a fifty-two week high of $226.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

