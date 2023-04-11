DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Down 3.1%

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) fell 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.41 and last traded at $35.50. 456,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,548,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DOCN. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of DigitalOcean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.54.

DigitalOcean Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average is $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.10 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 165,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DigitalOcean news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 165,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 106,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $3,662,941.98. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 76,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,242.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,657 shares of company stock worth $6,141,092 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 89.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 43.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,172,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,742,000 after acquiring an additional 966,755 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 28.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth about $810,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth about $883,000. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

