Diametric Capital LP Sells 2,494 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Diametric Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Ashland were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASH. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Ashland by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASH traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.21. 92,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,259. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.00. Ashland Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.66 and a 1 year high of $114.36.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.58 million. Ashland had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is 8.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASH. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashland in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ashland from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

