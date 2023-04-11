Diametric Capital LP Purchases Shares of 17,500 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 316.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 172,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 13,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AJRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Up 0.1 %

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.40. 158,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,031. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.44 and a 1 year high of $56.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.41.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.73 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

