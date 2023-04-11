Diametric Capital LP Purchases 71,530 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Diametric Capital LP raised its position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 175.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,530 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Embraer were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 461.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter worth $732,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter worth $536,000. 37.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Embraer in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Embraer from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Embraer from $11.75 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Embraer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE ERJ traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.15. 1,161,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,483. Embraer S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.32, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 0.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

