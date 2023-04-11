Diametric Capital LP Purchases 28,235 Shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Diametric Capital LP raised its position in shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,235 shares during the quarter. Semler Scientific comprises 1.8% of Diametric Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Semler Scientific were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMLR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 101.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 54.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 116.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the first quarter worth $9,912,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMLR traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.84. 30,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,886. The company has a market cap of $156.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average of $31.30. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.12 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluates its customers’ patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

