Diametric Capital LP Makes New Investment in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 107,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,000. Bloomin’ Brands comprises about 1.0% of Diametric Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Diametric Capital LP owned 0.12% of Bloomin’ Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 8,119 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2,627.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 74,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 71,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $13,494,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BLMN traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.36. The stock had a trading volume of 419,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11.

Bloomin’ Brands Increases Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 89.75% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLMN. StockNews.com began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,793,187.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Articles

