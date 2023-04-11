Diametric Capital LP Invests $1.55 Million in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000. Zimmer Biomet comprises 0.7% of Diametric Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.19.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 2.0 %

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZBH traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.65. The stock had a trading volume of 506,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $135.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

