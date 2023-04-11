Diametric Capital LP Buys New Shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000. Diametric Capital LP owned about 0.06% of ADTRAN as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in ADTRAN by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 41.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 5.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADTN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

ADTRAN stock traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,450,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.60 million, a P/E ratio of -192.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average is $18.60. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $25.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -600.00%.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

