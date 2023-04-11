Diametric Capital LP Buys 6,269 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,858 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the period. VMware makes up 1.1% of Diametric Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VMW traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.80. 343,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,100. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $132.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.64. The company has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. UBS Group increased their price target on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.88.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Further Reading

