Diametric Capital LP Buys 3,578 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Diametric Capital LP lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 91.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 122,471.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,107,000 after buying an additional 2,617,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 28.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,424,000 after buying an additional 1,533,229 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,905,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.75.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.87. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $178.75. The company has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.94%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

