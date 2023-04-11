Diametric Capital LP Boosts Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Diametric Capital LP lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE:TAP traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.25. 568,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,432. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

