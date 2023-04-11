Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Lavanya Chandrashekar Buys 4 Shares

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) insider Lavanya Chandrashekar purchased 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,671 ($45.46) per share, for a total transaction of £146.84 ($181.85).
Diageo Trading Down 0.4 %
DGE traded down GBX 15.80 ($0.20) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,668.70 ($45.43). The company had a trading volume of 3,345,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,141. The firm has a market cap of £82.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,348.08, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.36. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3,363 ($41.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,049.50 ($50.15). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,560.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,639.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30.
Diageo Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a GBX 30.83 ($0.38) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
