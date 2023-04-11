Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Lavanya Chandrashekar Buys 4 Shares

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) insider Lavanya Chandrashekar purchased 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,671 ($45.46) per share, for a total transaction of £146.84 ($181.85).

DGE traded down GBX 15.80 ($0.20) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,668.70 ($45.43). The company had a trading volume of 3,345,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,141. The firm has a market cap of £82.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,348.08, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.36. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3,363 ($41.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,049.50 ($50.15). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,560.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,639.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a GBX 30.83 ($0.38) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($48.92) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($58.20) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($38.39) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,650 ($32.82) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.16) to GBX 4,890 ($60.56) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,985.71 ($49.36).

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

