DeXe (DEXE) Price Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

DeXe (DEXE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. DeXe has a total market capitalization of $104.93 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeXe token can currently be purchased for about $2.88 or 0.00009531 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DeXe has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

About DeXe

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network. The official message board for DeXe is dexenetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling DeXe

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,472,993.12542367 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.87472104 USD and is up 2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $1,778,933.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

