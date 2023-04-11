DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,783 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 319.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,093,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $305,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,722 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 184.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,769,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $280,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,582 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in DexCom by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,664,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $198,614,000 after buying an additional 2,027,129 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,080,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 298.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,475,038 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $184,464,000 after buying an additional 1,853,903 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $413,501.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,877.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $413,501.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,130 shares of company stock valued at $22,363,029. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.06.

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.15. 537,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,972. The company has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.76. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

