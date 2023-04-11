DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sadie Stern Sells 393 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total transaction of $44,153.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,353,362.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

DexCom Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,807,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,988. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 138.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $127.19.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $503,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.06.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

