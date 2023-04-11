DeversiFi Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 10th. DeversiFi has a total market cap of $85.85 million and approximately $15,257.65 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One DeversiFi coin can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00002937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeversiFi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DeversiFi Profile

DeversiFi’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeversiFi’s official website is rhino.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

Buying and Selling DeversiFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeversiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeversiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeversiFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeversiFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.