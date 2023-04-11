DeepOnion Price Hits $0.0286 on Top Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $656,007.41 and $26.32 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0286 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00071097 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00145246 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00038569 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00039364 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000175 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003367 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,911,977 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

