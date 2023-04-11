Decred (DCR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.57 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $21.37 or 0.00070670 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decred has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $317.73 million and approximately $5.57 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00145217 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00038005 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00039393 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000175 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003346 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 80.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,868,110 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

