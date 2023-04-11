Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 693.5% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Danaher by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 744,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $197,614,000 after purchasing an additional 47,865 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE DHR traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $250.78. The stock had a trading volume of 428,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,437. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The company has a market capitalization of $182.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.86.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

