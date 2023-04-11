Cypress Financial Planning LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.4% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.03. 3,003,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,561,842. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.14. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $73.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

