Critical Survey: Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF) and Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR)

Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Rating) and Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Coloured Ties Capital and Permian Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coloured Ties Capital N/A 15.14% 14.98% Permian Resources 24.17% 13.79% 9.22%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.4% of Permian Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Permian Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Coloured Ties Capital has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permian Resources has a beta of 4.52, indicating that its share price is 352% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Coloured Ties Capital and Permian Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coloured Ties Capital N/A N/A -$410,000.00 ($0.02) -34.24 Permian Resources $2.13 billion 2.92 $515.04 million $1.61 6.92

Permian Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Coloured Ties Capital. Coloured Ties Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Permian Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Coloured Ties Capital and Permian Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coloured Ties Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Permian Resources 0 2 8 0 2.80

Permian Resources has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.67%. Given Permian Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Permian Resources is more favorable than Coloured Ties Capital.

Summary

Permian Resources beats Coloured Ties Capital on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coloured Ties Capital

Coloured Ties Capital, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It operates through the acquisition and sale of investments in other companies. The company was founded on August 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It also focuses on driving sustainable returns through the responsible acquisition, optimization, and development of crude oil. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

