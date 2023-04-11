Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Consolidated Water Price Performance

Consolidated Water stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.53. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $20.58.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Water

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 2,719.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

