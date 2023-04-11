Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GSK during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in GSK during the third quarter worth about $681,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in GSK by 39.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,442 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in GSK by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.52. 808,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,632,861. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $46.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.50%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GSK. TheStreet upgraded GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.57) to GBX 1,730 ($21.42) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.72) to GBX 1,400 ($17.34) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

