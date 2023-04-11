Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Diageo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:DEO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.63. 90,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.11.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.5187 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.44) to GBX 4,500 ($55.73) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.73) to GBX 4,200 ($52.01) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.16) to GBX 4,890 ($60.56) in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,060.00.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.