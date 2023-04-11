Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up about 1.9% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,729,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,733,952. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Stories

