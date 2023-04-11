Citigroup Upgrades TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) to Neutral

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 156 ($1.93) to GBX 140 ($1.73) in a report on Friday, December 16th.

TUI Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TUIFY remained flat at $0.88 on Tuesday. TUI has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

