CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Insider Purchases £9,840 in Stock

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) insider Max Royde bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £9,840 ($12,185.76).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 31st, Max Royde bought 6,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £7,740 ($9,585.14).

On Wednesday, March 29th, Max Royde bought 6,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £7,860 ($9,733.75).

On Friday, March 24th, Max Royde acquired 18,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £24,120 ($29,869.97).

On Tuesday, March 21st, Max Royde acquired 15,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £19,650 ($24,334.37).

On Wednesday, March 15th, Max Royde acquired 18,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £23,040 ($28,532.51).

On Monday, March 13th, Max Royde acquired 8,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £10,800 ($13,374.61).

On Friday, March 10th, Max Royde bought 12,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £16,200 ($20,061.92).

On Wednesday, March 8th, Max Royde purchased 23,263 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £31,870.31 ($39,467.88).

On Wednesday, March 1st, Max Royde purchased 18,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £24,660 ($30,538.70).

On Thursday, January 19th, Max Royde purchased 2,930 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of £4,277.80 ($5,297.59).

CentralNic Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CNIC stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 123.20 ($1.53). The company had a trading volume of 199,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.98. CentralNic Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 106.50 ($1.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 160 ($1.98). The company has a market capitalization of £352.46 million, a P/E ratio of -12,360.00 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 133.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 134.

CentralNic Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. CentralNic Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10,000.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.10) target price on shares of CentralNic Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

CentralNic Group Company Profile

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

