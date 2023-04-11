CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$71.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. CIBC upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$74.63.

TSE CCL.B traded down C$1.15 on Tuesday, reaching C$67.72. The company had a trading volume of 174,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,494. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$64.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.83. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of C$53.36 and a 52-week high of C$69.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.61.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

