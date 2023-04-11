C&C Group (LON:CCR) Hits New 12-Month High at $16,040.00

Shares of C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as £160.40 ($198.64) and last traded at £154.80 ($191.70), with a volume of 161121 shares. The stock had previously closed at £155.60 ($192.69).

Several research firms have commented on CCR. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of C&C Group from GBX 230 ($2.85) to GBX 200 ($2.48) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of £60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,042.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,826.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,160.60.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

