California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

CRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on California Resources from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of California Resources from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Institutional Trading of California Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRC. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in California Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in California Resources by 746.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 173,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 153,291 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 58,658 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 95,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter.

California Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CRC stock opened at $39.59 on Tuesday. California Resources has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.65 million. California Resources had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that California Resources will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

