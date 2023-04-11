Burleson & Company LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 147.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 162,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,001,000 after purchasing an additional 29,228 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $154.95. The stock had a trading volume of 188,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,587. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $165.04. The company has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.01 and a 200-day moving average of $150.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

