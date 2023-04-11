Burleson & Company LLC Cuts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Burleson & Company LLC decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus decreased their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

Amgen Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,314. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.61. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $134.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

