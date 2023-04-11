BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) CEO Sells $120,000.00 in Stock

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) CEO Charles W. Allen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,096,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BTCS Trading Up 34.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTCS traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 650,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,945. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.72. BTCS Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $4.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BTCS

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BTCS by 39,627.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BTCS by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,669 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BTCS in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BTCS in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BTCS by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BTCS in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

