Brokerages Set Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Price Target at $146.60

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBGSY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SBGSY opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $33.56.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management, Industrial Automation, and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

