Brokerages Set Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Target Price at $58.86

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHDGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $52.34 on Tuesday. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $71.04. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2,618.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.61.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHDGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.83 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 11,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $496,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 11,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $496,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $992,698.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,846,413.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,800 shares of company stock worth $8,687,388. 48.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $519,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

