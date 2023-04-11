Brokerages Set CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Price Target at $104.80

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.30.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, February 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $104.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CF. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 48.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF opened at $73.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $67.95 and a 1 year high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

