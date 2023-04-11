Brokerages Set BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Price Target at $52.91

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.91.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $465,419.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $695,549.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,707 shares of company stock worth $5,027,503 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

BorgWarner Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,148,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $318,668,000 after buying an additional 396,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,815,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,206,000 after buying an additional 50,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BorgWarner by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,023,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $282,712,000 after acquiring an additional 174,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,931,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $198,141,000 after acquiring an additional 54,766 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average of $42.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 17.00%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

