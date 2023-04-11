Blue River Resources (CVE:BXR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Blue River Resources Ltd. (CVE:BXR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 243500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Blue River Resources Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01.
Blue River Resources Company Profile
Blue River Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in Castle copper project covering an area of 335 hectares located in British Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
