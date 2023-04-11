Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1225 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th.

Blue Ridge Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 24.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.27. 23,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,598. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares ( NASDAQ:BRBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter. Blue Ridge Bankshares had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 10.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 294.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 63,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 17,381 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 778,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,803,000 after acquiring an additional 17,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 15,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 39.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 13,650 shares in the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile



Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial Banking segment makes loans to and generates deposits from individuals and businesses.

