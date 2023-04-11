Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Receives $110.53 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. CICC Research began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 10,869,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 10,869,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and sold 140,617,616 shares valued at $1,734,240,167. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

Blackstone Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,878,576,000 after buying an additional 581,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Blackstone by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,550,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,863,000 after buying an additional 62,922 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,424,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,610,000 after acquiring an additional 509,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $604,405,000 after buying an additional 66,646 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $81.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $126.80.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Stories

