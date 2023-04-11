BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BUI opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.51. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $24.77.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,839 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

