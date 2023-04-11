BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Sold by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 103,996 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,882,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,378,000 after acquiring an additional 308,914 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,601,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,852,000 after buying an additional 52,939 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,060,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after buying an additional 260,548 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 75,623 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 24,794 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

BDJ traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $8.61. The company had a trading volume of 160,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,185. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.84.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

